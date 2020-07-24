REBusinessOnline

Elijah Equities Begins Leasing 98,000 SF Office Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

The-Warehouse-Manhattan

The Warehouse, a former four-story textile facility for Elijah Equities' Carolina Manufacturing Co., was fashioned from steel, brick and concrete.

NEW YORK CITY — Elijah Equities has begun leasing The Warehouse, a 98,000-square-foot office building located at 520 W. 20th St. in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The four-story property is a redevelopment of a former textile mill and features floor-to-ceiling windows, central heating and cooling on each floor and 18,000 square feet of outdoor terraces. Newmark Knight Frank is the exclusive leasing agent for the building.

