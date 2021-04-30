Elion Partners Acquires 180,000 SF Industrial Building in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity real estate firm Elion Partners has acquired a 180,000-square-foot industrial building located approximately five miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens. The sales price was $58 million. According to commercialcafé.com, the Class B property was built on 5.3 acres in 1961. The seller was not disclosed.