Elion Partners Acquires 180,000 SF Industrial Building in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity real estate firm Elion Partners has acquired a 180,000-square-foot industrial building located approximately five miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens. The sales price was $58 million. According to commercialcafé.com, the Class B property was built on 5.3 acres in 1961. The seller was not disclosed.

