Elion Partners Acquires Industrial Building in South Florida for $22M

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. — Elion Partners has acquired a 158,000-square-foot last-mile distribution warehouse in Deerfield Beach for $22 million. Local vitamin maker Rexall Sundown sold the South Florida facility. The property is situated at 1111 SW 30th Road, 16 miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale, two miles from Interstate 95 and two miles from the Florida Turnpike. The facility offers 600 parking spaces and expansion options, including up to 50,000 square feet and additional parking.