Elion Partners Buys Industrial Property in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for $29.7M
ELIZABETH, N.J. — Miami-based investment firm Elion Partners has purchased a 207,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey city of Elizabeth that is located approximately two miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. The sales price $29.7 million. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built on 8.6 acres in 1948 and renovated in 2019. The seller was not disclosed.
