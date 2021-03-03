Elion Partners Buys Industrial Property in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for $29.7M

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Miami-based investment firm Elion Partners has purchased a 207,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey city of Elizabeth that is located approximately two miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. The sales price $29.7 million. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built on 8.6 acres in 1948 and renovated in 2019. The seller was not disclosed.