Elion Partners Expands West Coast Last-Mile Portfolio with $27.7M Seattle-Area Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

RENTON, WASH. — Elion Partners, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, has purchased a 114,531-square-foot last-mile industrial property located at 600 SW 10th St. in Renton, approximately 13 miles south of the Port of Seattle. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $27.7 million.

The transaction is part of a series of acquisitions the firm has planned for its last-mile portfolio, which focuses on facilities that enable goods to be moved from a transportation hub to a final delivery destination across key logistics markets, including Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

