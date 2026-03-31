Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

EliseAI Signs 109,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — EliseAI has signed a 10-year, 109,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Midtown Manhattan. The startup that serves the housing and healthcare industries will relocate from a nearby location to the 240,000-square-foot building at 401 Fifth Avenue. Evan Margolin, Valentin Stobetsky, Calum Waddell, Will McGarry and Hale King of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, David Waterman and Alex Kesseler of Newmark represented the landlord, The Chetrit Organization.

You may also like

FCCU Buys 470,623 SF Office Building in Northwest...

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,510 SF Office Building...

Yardi Signs 70,106 SF Office Lease at 7900...

Pottery Barn Outlet to Open 25,027 SF Store...

Rolex Nears Completion of 30-Story, Namesake Office Building...

Joint Venture Receives $175M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...

Cousins Signs Oracle to 116,000 SF Office Lease...

Skysoar Capital Buys 32-Story One Canal Place Office...

United Hospital Fund Renews 22,083 SF Office Headquarters...