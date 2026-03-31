EliseAI Signs 109,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — EliseAI has signed a 10-year, 109,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Midtown Manhattan. The startup that serves the housing and healthcare industries will relocate from a nearby location to the 240,000-square-foot building at 401 Fifth Avenue. Evan Margolin, Valentin Stobetsky, Calum Waddell, Will McGarry and Hale King of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, David Waterman and Alex Kesseler of Newmark represented the landlord, The Chetrit Organization.