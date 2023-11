NEW YORK CITY — EliseAI, a platform that serves the commercial and residential real estate industries, has signed a 26,582-square-foot office lease at 33 E. 33rd St. in Midtown Manhattan. The company is expanding from a 20,582-square-foot space within the 12-story building via a new five-year agreement. Val Stobetsky, Will McGarry, Calum Waddell and Hale King of JLL represented EliseAI in the lease negotiations. Erik Harris and Zach Weil of Newmark represented the landlord, Kalimian Equities.