Elite Fire Safety Leases 23,000 SF of Flex Space in Novi, Michigan

NOVI, MICH. — Elite Fire Safety has leased 23,000 square feet of industrial flex space at Beck North Corporate Park in Novi. Dan Verderbar of Friedman Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was undisclosed. Based in Southfield, Mich., Elite Fire Safety offers fire alarm, fire extinguisher and fire suppression services.