HOUSTON — Elite Pickleball Club will open a 40,000-square-foot indoor facility at Bay Pointe Shopping Center in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on nine acres in 1993 and totals 103,385 square feet. Lesley Rice, Andy Parrish and Audrey Schulz of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Huntley Grichor of Red Key Houston represented the tenant, which is backfilling part of a former grocery store space.