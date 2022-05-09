REBusinessOnline

Eliviat Group to Develop 224-Unit Multifamily Project in Wallkill, New York

Galleria-Residences-Wallkill-New-York

Construction of The Galleria Residences in Wallkill, New York, is expected to be complete in June 2024.

WALLKILL, N.Y. — Long Island-based developer Eliviat Group, in partnership with Pyramid Management Group, will develop The Galleria Residences, a 224-unit multifamily project that will be located about 80 miles north of Manhattan in Wallkill. The site spans five acres and sits directly across from the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run. CT Male & Associates is designing the community, which will feature 122 one-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom residences and six three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge, dog park and office-style conference rooms. Construction is scheduled to begin in September and to be complete in June 2024.

