Elizabeth Property Group Buys 1,444-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in Texas

DALLAS — Dallas-based investment firm Elizabeth Property Group has purchased a portfolio of six affordable housing properties totaling 1,444 units in Texas. The properties are located in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Beaumont, Huntsville, Bryan-College Station and Wichita Falls. Elizabeth Property Group plans to renovate the properties by addressing deferred maintenance, painting and replacing unit floors and undertaking exterior landscape upgrades. Afterschool community programs will also be offered at each property. American South Fund Management provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.