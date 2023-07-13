Thursday, July 13, 2023
Pictured is Willow Green, an affordable housing property in Houston that is one of six assets in the recently sold portfolio.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyTexas

Elizabeth Property Group Buys 1,444-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in Texas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Dallas-based investment firm Elizabeth Property Group has purchased a portfolio of six affordable housing properties totaling 1,444 units in Texas. The properties are located in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Beaumont, Huntsville, Bryan-College Station and Wichita Falls. Elizabeth Property Group plans to renovate the properties by addressing deferred maintenance, painting and replacing unit floors and undertaking exterior landscape upgrades. Afterschool community programs will also be offered at each property. American South Fund Management provided acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

