Elkhorn Capital Acquires 92-Unit Quail Plaza Apartments in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based Elkhorn Capital Partners has acquired Quail Plaza Apartments, a 92-unit multifamily community in Oklahoma City. According to Apartments.com, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground, game room and bike storage area. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

