REBusinessOnline

Elkhorn Capital Acquires Two Apartment Complexes Totaling 158 Units in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based investment firm Elkhorn Capital Partners has acquired Arbor Glen and Arbor Vista, two contiguous apartment complexes totaling 158 units in Oklahoma City. Recently renamed Parkview Apartments 1 and 2, the properties total 96 and 62 units, respectively, in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Elkhorn Capital is planning to consolidate the complexes into one property and to implement a value-add program to unit interiors and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  