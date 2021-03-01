Elkhorn Capital Acquires Two Apartment Complexes Totaling 158 Units in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based investment firm Elkhorn Capital Partners has acquired Arbor Glen and Arbor Vista, two contiguous apartment complexes totaling 158 units in Oklahoma City. Recently renamed Parkview Apartments 1 and 2, the properties total 96 and 62 units, respectively, in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Elkhorn Capital is planning to consolidate the complexes into one property and to implement a value-add program to unit interiors and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed