ELM Cos. to Open 125,000 SF Headquarters, Manufacturing Plant in The Colony, Texas

THE COLONY, TEXAS — ELM Cos., a provider of energy storage and infrastructure solutions, will open a new 125,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in The Colony, a northern suburb of Dallas. The company is expanding its microgrid and solar operations from a 25,000-square-foot space in nearby Lewisville, a move that is expected to add about 65 new jobs to the local economy. Construction of the facility is underway, and ELM Cos. plans to take occupancy before the end of the year.