Elm Creek Acquires 159,703 SF Woodlake Crossing Power Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Elm Creek Real Estate has acquired Woodlake Crossing, a 159,703-square-foot retail power center located at 6212 Woodglen Drive in San Antonio. Tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Petco and Office Max. Kevin Catalani of CBRE represented the seller, Illinois-based InvenTrust Properties, in the transaction. Elm Creek also owns the building that shadow-anchors the center, which was previously occupied by Target.