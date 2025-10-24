Elmore Investments Buys Land in Aledo, Texas for New Sports Facility

ALEDO, TEXAS — Elmore Investments has purchased land in Aledo, located west of Fort Worth, with plans to open a new sports facility. The 5.4-acre site at 400 Bailey Ranch Road is adjacent to Aledo High School, and the new facility will feature pickleball courts, tennis and padel courts, softball and baseball training facilities, a pro shop and a restaurant. Kristen Fegley and Ben Gehrke of LanCarte Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, an entity doing business as The Groves of Aledo, in the transaction. A construction timeline was not disclosed.