ElmTree Funds Acquires Seven Industrial, Office Properties for $800M
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based ElmTree Funds has acquired seven industrial and office properties across the U.S. for approximately $800 million. The single-tenant, net-leased properties span 3.2 million square feet and are fully leased with a weighted average lease term of 13.7 years. The assets are in markets such as Minneapolis, Seattle and Raleigh. ElmTree, a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors, made the acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022.
