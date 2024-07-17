Elon Musk to Relocate SpaceX, X Headquarters from California to Texas

BROWNSVILLE AND AUSTIN, TEXAS — Elon Musk will move the headquarters of his rocket and spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX, from California to Texas. The billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO made the announcement earlier this week in a post to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk also owns and intends to relocate to Texas. According to CBS News, Musk said that SpaceX would move from the Los Angeles-area community of Hawthorne to its Starbase facility in Brownsville and that X would move from San Francisco to Austin. Musk cited multiple political policies in California as the impetus behind his decision, which follows the relocation of the headquarters of Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) from Silicon Valley to Austin a couple years ago. Timelines for the moves were not disclosed.