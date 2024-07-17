Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsTexas

Elon Musk to Relocate SpaceX, X Headquarters from California to Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROWNSVILLE AND AUSTIN, TEXAS — Elon Musk will move the headquarters of his rocket and spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX, from California to Texas. The billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO made the announcement earlier this week in a post to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk also owns and intends to relocate to Texas. According to CBS News, Musk said that SpaceX would move from the Los Angeles-area community of Hawthorne to its Starbase facility in Brownsville and that X would move from San Francisco to Austin. Musk cited multiple political policies in California as the impetus behind his decision, which follows the relocation of the headquarters of Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) from Silicon Valley to Austin a couple years ago. Timelines for the moves were not disclosed.

You may also like

IAC Properties Breaks Ground on 435,000 SF Spec...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vanderbilt...

Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential...

FOH Events Signs 23,465 SF Industrial Lease in...

Hunt Capital Arranges $13.2M Equity Financing for Affordable...

IAC Properties Completes 553,030 SF Industrial Project in...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 94,249 SF Shopping Center...

Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation Signs 2,335...

Partners Real Estate Secures 2,200 SF Retail Lease...