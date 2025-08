ENCINO, CALIF. — Elysian Housing and Capstone Equities have acquired an office building located at 5435-5445 Balboa Blvd. in Encino from 5435 Balboa LLC for $20.6 million. The buyers will convert the 74,947-square-foot office building into The Oaks on Balboa, an affordable housing community offering 117 studio and one-bedroom apartments. Darren Casamassima and Scott Romick of Lee & Associates LA North/Ventura represented the seller and buyer in the deal.