SOUTHGATE, MICH. — Embers Coffee Co. has signed a 4,500-square-foot retail lease at Southgate Shopping Center in Southgate, a southwest suburb of Detroit. Embers will serve coffee roasted by Rootless Coffee of Flint, Mich. The coffee shop is slated to open this fall at 13627 Eureka Road. Greg Hornby of Friedman Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease. The landlord was undisclosed.