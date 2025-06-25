Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Flats-at-The-Hatchery-Austin
Flats at The Hatchery, a new multifamily project in Austin, is part of a larger master-planned development that features retail, office, senior housing uses, as well as public park space.
EMBREY Breaks Ground on 344-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Antonio-based multifamily owner-operator EMBREY has broken ground on Flats at The Hatchery (formerly known as The Hatchery), a 344-unit lakefront apartment community located just east of downtown Austin. Designed by San Antonio-based Lake | Flato Architects and Dallas-based GFF, the property will be situated on a 3.1-acre site and will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and clubhouse, fitness center, a residential lounge with coworking space, game room, grab-and-go market, central courtyard and outdoor kitchens and gaming lawns. Frost Bank is financing construction of the project, the first units of which are expected to be available by the third quarter of 2027. Full completion is slated for mid-2028.

