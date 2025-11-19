Wednesday, November 19, 2025
12th-Greenway-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, 12th & Greenway will feature 340 apartments, a heated pool, hot tub, conference and micro-office spaces, a dog park and fitness and yoga studios.
EMBREY Closes on Land, Financing for 340-Unit Multifamily Development in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — EMBREY has closed on the land and financing for 12th & Greenway, a Class A apartment property located near North 12th Street and Greenway Parkway in Phoenix. Construction will begin immediately, with first occupancy slated for third-quarter 2027.

Situated on 7 acres, the four-story, wrap-style community will feature 340 apartments, including townhomes. Units will feature open-concept layouts with 9- to 10-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional features will include built-in desks, keyless entry and double vanities in select units.

Onsite amenities will include a heated pool and hot tub with private cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, fitness and yoga studios, a game room, conference and micro-office spaces and a secured 24-hour package room. Outdoor features will include several courtyards, a walking trail, dog park and shaded community spaces.

Frost Bank, with support from private investors, provided financing for 12th & Greenway. EMBREY’s Garrett Karam and Jimmy McCloskey led the execution of the transaction.

