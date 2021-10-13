Embrey Disposes of 322-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville

Located at 101 Athens Way, Knox at Metrocenter is located about three miles north of downtown Nashville and overlooks Amulet Lake.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Embrey Partners LLC, a San Antonio-based real estate investment and development firm, has disposed of Knox at MetroCenter, a 322-unit multifamily community in Nashville. Newmark brokered the sale. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed.

The apartment property has one- and two-bedroom floorplans with units featuring 9-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, bathrooms with a garden tub and a built-in computer desk and bookshelves. Community amenities include a clubhouse with games and a media center, fitness center, spin and yoga room, swimming pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, dog park and a pet spa.