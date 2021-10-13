REBusinessOnline

Embrey Disposes of 322-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Knox at Metrocenter

Located at 101 Athens Way, Knox at Metrocenter is located about three miles north of downtown Nashville and overlooks Amulet Lake.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Embrey Partners LLC, a San Antonio-based real estate investment and development firm, has disposed of Knox at MetroCenter, a 322-unit multifamily community in Nashville. Newmark brokered the sale. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed.

Located at 101 Athens Way, Knox at Metrocenter is located about three miles north of downtown Nashville and overlooks Amulet Lake. The apartment property has one- and two-bedroom floorplans with units featuring 9-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, bathrooms with a garden tub and a built-in computer desk and bookshelves. Community amenities include a clubhouse with games and a media center, fitness center, spin and yoga room, swimming pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, dog park and a pet spa.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews