Embrey Partners Acquires 280-Unit Retreat at Chelsea Park Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Retreat-at-Chelsea-Park-Selma

Retreat at Chelsea Park in Selma totals 280 units. The property was built in 2006.

SELMA, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Embrey Partners has acquired Retreat at Chelsea Park, a 280-unit apartment community in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Built in 2006, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, dog park, clubhouse and outdoor grilling areas. Patton Jones of Newmark brokered the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed. Embrey plans to implement an interior value-add program that will upgrade units’ countertops, cabinetry, appliances, flooring and closets.

