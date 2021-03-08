Embrey Partners Acquires Land Site for 266-Unit The Quincy at Kierland Multifamily Project in Phoenix

The Quincy at Kierland in Phoenix will feature 266 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness studio and yoga studio and structured parking.

PHOENIX — San Antonio-based Embrey Partners has purchased a land site for the development of The Quincy at Kierland, an apartment community located on Scottsdale Road in Phoenix. The six-story, podium-style project will feature 266 apartments, access to the 101 Loop and walkability to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, The Promenade and the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa.

The property’s clubhouse and first units are scheduled to open in early 2023, with full project completion later in the year. Amenities at the development will include a clubhouse with game room and business center; fitness studio with on-demand technology and yoga room; cyber-lounge with coffee bar; conference room; and structured parking.

Additionally, the community will feature a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling areas and fireplace, a landscaped courtyard and dog spa.

Unit interiors will include contemporary kitchens with backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, side-by-side counter-depth refrigerators in two-bedroom plans and custom cabinetry. Some floor plans also feature nine- to 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, linen closets with built-in shelving, soaking tubs, walk-in showers and private outdoor patios and balconies.

Frost Bank is serving as lender for the project.