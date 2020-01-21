REBusinessOnline

Embrey Partners Buys Land in Fort Worth for 293-Unit Apartment Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Embrey Partners' new project in Fort Worth will add 293 apartments to the local supply.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey Partners has purchased land in Fort Worth for a 293-unit apartment project. The community will be located southwest of downtown near The Shops at Clearfork and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, a dog park and bike storage space. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of January, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy in summer 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020