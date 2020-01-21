Embrey Partners Buys Land in Fort Worth for 293-Unit Apartment Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Embrey Partners' new project in Fort Worth will add 293 apartments to the local supply.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey Partners has purchased land in Fort Worth for a 293-unit apartment project. The community will be located southwest of downtown near The Shops at Clearfork and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, a dog park and bike storage space. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of January, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy in summer 2021.