Embrey Partners Buys Land in Fort Worth for 293-Unit Apartment Project
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey Partners has purchased land in Fort Worth for a 293-unit apartment project. The community will be located southwest of downtown near The Shops at Clearfork and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, a dog park and bike storage space. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of January, and the first units are expected to be available for occupancy in summer 2021.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.