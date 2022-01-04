REBusinessOnline

Embrey Partners Sells 323-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Embrey Partners has sold Standard at Legacy, a 323-unit apartment community located on the north side of San Antonio that, according to Apartments.com, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a cyber lounge with workspaces and a conference room, a fitness center with yoga and virtual fitness studios, golf simulator, an outdoor area with kitchen and games, a pool with cabanas and a dog park. Chicago-based Sherman Residential purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

