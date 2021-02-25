REBusinessOnline

Embrey Partners Sells 353-Unit Kelley at Samuels Avenue Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey Partners has sold Kelley at Samuels Avenue, an apartment community that overlooks the Trinity River in Fort Worth. According to Apartments.com, Kelley at Samuels Avenue was built in 2018 and totals 353 units. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, beer garden, outdoor kitchen and a pet spa. The buyer was not disclosed.

