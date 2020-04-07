Embrey Receives Financing for 338-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in San Antonio

Embrey will redevelop a portion of the historic Borden Creamery property in San Antonio into a 338-unit multifamily community.

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Embrey Partners has received financing from Wells Fargo for the construction of a 338-unit multifamily community at the historic Borden Creamery property, located adjacent to the Pearl District in San Antonio. Construction is scheduled to begin in July with the demolition of a self-storage facility currently on the 5.1-acre site. Project completion is slated for July 2023. The Borden building will be preserved in a separate project by AREA Real Estate LLC to include 60,000 square feet of office and retail commercial space. Embrey’s development pipeline currently includes more than 6,000 new units.