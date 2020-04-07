Embrey Receives Financing for 338-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Locally based developer Embrey Partners has received financing from Wells Fargo for the construction of a 338-unit multifamily community at the historic Borden Creamery property, located adjacent to the Pearl District in San Antonio. Construction is scheduled to begin in July with the demolition of a self-storage facility currently on the 5.1-acre site. Project completion is slated for July 2023. The Borden building will be preserved in a separate project by AREA Real Estate LLC to include 60,000 square feet of office and retail commercial space. Embrey’s development pipeline currently includes more than 6,000 new units.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.