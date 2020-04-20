Embrey Receives Refinancing Loan for 350-Unit Apartment Community in Frisco

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Domain at the Gate in Frisco totals 350 units. The property was built in 2017.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Embrey Partners, a San Antonio-based multifamily developer, has received a loan for the refinancing of Domain at the Gate, a 350-unit apartment community in Frisco. Built in 2017, the property offers a 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin studios, an indoor sports simulator, clubhouse and coffee bar, pool with outdoor kitchen and a private library. Pacific Life Insurance Co. provided the loan, and Trinity Real Estate Finance Inc. placed the debt. The amount of the loan was not disclosed.