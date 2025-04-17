Thursday, April 17, 2025
Located direct across from 7600 Broadway in San Antonio is The Shops at Lincoln Heights, a retail center anchored by an H-E-B grocery store.
EMBREY Refinances 340,814 SF Mixed-Use Property in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based investment and development firm EMBREY has refinanced 7600 Broadway, a 340,814-square-foot mixed-use property in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood. Completed in 2023, 7600 Broadway consists of 287,605 square feet of residential space across 216 units and 53,209 square feet of office space. The residential component, which features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool, fitness center and demonstration kitchen, was 96 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. The office space is fully leased to EMBREY and Morgan Stanley. Robert Wooten, Jackson Finch and Meredith Sheeder of JLL arranged the refinancing, the amount of which was not disclosed, through Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) on behalf of EMBREY.

