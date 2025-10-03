Embrey Secures Construction Financing for 296-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, TENN. — San Antonio-based Embrey has secured financing for Thatcher at Aureum, a 296-unit luxury apartment complex located within the master-planned development of Aureum in Franklin, a suburb in Nashville’s Cool Springs neighborhood. Garrett Karam and Brad Knolle of Embrey internally originated the loan through Texas Capital. Construction of the development will begin immediately, with first occupancies anticipated for third-quarter 2027.

Thatcher at Aureum will span roughly 3.8 acres and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Residents will have access to a private clubhouse and lounge with micro-offices and conference space, a podcast studio, game room and grab-and-go market. Other amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, private cabanas and grilling areas, as well as a rooftop terrace, gaming lawn, fitness center and yoga studio. The community will also feature a pet spa, pet park, bike storage, repair shop and a 24-hour package room with refrigeration. Additionally, the project will restore and preserve a historic stone wall on the site to commemorate the City of Franklin’s heritage.