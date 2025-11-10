Embrey Sells 266-Unit Multifamily Property in Scottsdale, Arizona for $110M

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Embrey has completed the disposition of The Quincy at Kierland, an apartment community in Scottsdale, to Stockdale Capital Partners for $110 million, or $414,474 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Completed in 2024, The Quincy at Kierland offers 266 apartments with high ceilings, engineered hardwood flooring, separate laundry rooms and smart-home technology. Community amenities include a centralized courtyard with a swimming pool and spa and a fitness center with indoor and outdoor accessibility.