Embrey to Develop 214-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Embrey will build a 214-unit build-to-rent residential community in Boerne, a northwestern suburb of San Antonio. The site spans 27.5 acres at 1670 State Highway 46. Homes will have an average size of 1,100 square feet, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas, as well as multiple dog parks, sitting areas and walking trails. Russell Noll of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. Construction is set to begin in June, and the first units are expected to be delivered in summer 2024.