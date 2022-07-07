REBusinessOnline

Embrey to Develop 276-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Single-Family Rental, Texas

Collection-Champions-Circle-Fort-Worth

Construction of Collection Champions Circle in Fort Worth is scheduled to begin before the end of the summer.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey has acquired a 22.9-acre site in Fort Worth for the development of a 276-unit single-family residential community. Collection Champions Circle will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as a pool and a clubhouse. Construction is scheduled to begin in late July or early August and to be complete in 2024. Embrey is also the general contractor for the project and will provide onsite property management services upon completion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  