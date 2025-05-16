EMBREY to Develop 344-Unit Lakefront Apartment Community in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Antonio-based owner-operator EMBREY will develop The Hatchery, a 344-unit lakefront apartment community that will be located just east of downtown Austin. Designed by San Antonio-based Lake | Flato Architects and Dallas-based GFF, The Hatchery will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a rooftop pool and clubhouse, fitness center, a residential lounge with coworking space, game room, grab-and-go market, central courtyard and outdoor kitchens and gaming lawns. Frost Bank is financing construction of the project, the first units of which are expected to be available by mid-2027. Full completion is slated for mid-2028.