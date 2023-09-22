Friday, September 22, 2023
Embrey to Develop 403-Unit North Tryon Apartment Community in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Embrey plans to develop North Tryon, a 403-unit apartment community in Charlotte. The San Antonio-based developer recently acquired a seven-acre site in the city’s NoDa district for the development, its fourth in the Charlotte market. Embrey expects the clubhouse and first units at North Tryon to be available for occupancy in third-quarter 2025, with full completion slated for 2026. Amenities will include a clubhouse, game room, business center, micro-offices, conference room, fitness studio, outdoor grilling areas, outdoor gas fireplace, landscaped courtyard and a resort-style pool.

