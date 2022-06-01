Embroidery Graphix Signs 12,649 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — Embroidery Graphix, a locally based company that manufactures personalized apparel, has signed a 12,649-square-foot industrial lease at 1489 Prudential Drive in northwest Dallas. Sean Smith, Brendan Zrowka and Lauren Pesqueda of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Moser of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.