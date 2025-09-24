Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Valley-Ranch-Convention-Center-New-Caney
The EMCID estimates that the new convention center at Valley Ranch in New Caney will generate nearly $1.7 billion in new spending over 30 years, $35.1 million in sales, hotel and venue taxes and 500 direct and indirect full-time equivalent jobs.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

EMCID Begins Vertical Construction of 210,000 SF Convention Center at Valley Ranch in New Caney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — The East Montgomery County Improvement District (EMCID) has begun vertical construction of a 210,000-square-foot convention center within the Valley Ranch master-planned development in New Caney, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The facility will feature a 55,000-square-foot ballroom/exhibit hall, nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 25,000 square feet of pre-function and lobby space and outdoor courtyards. Plans also call for an attached 813-space parking garage and connection to a full-service hotel. Completion is slated for fall 2026. Signorelli Co. is the master developer of Valley Ranch.

You may also like

David Sutherland Inc. Signs 187,013 SF Industrial Lease...

Apricus Acquires 9.2-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Triten Real Estate Buys 140,181 SF Industrial Building...

Extended Stay America Opens 124-Room Hotel in Kyle,...

Partnership Breaks Ground on $254M Affordable Housing Project...

Partnership Opens 50-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Development in...

LRE & Co. Receives County Approval for 12,000...

Hammes Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Academic Building...

Alliance Residential Opens 325-Unit Broadstone Marina Bay Apartments...