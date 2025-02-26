Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The new convention center at Valley Ranch will be part of the master-planned development's new entertainment district, which also includes a Cinemark movie theater, a 45,000-square-foot venue for interactive entertainment concept Lumos, a stadium and a multi-purpose outdoor entertainment venue.
EMCID Underway on 210,000 SF Convention Center at Valley Ranch in New Caney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW CANEY, TEXAS — The East Montgomery County Improvement District (EMCID) is underway on construction of a 210,000-square-foot convention center within the Valley Ranch master-planned development in New Caney, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The facility will feature a 55,000-square-foot ballroom/exhibit hall, nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 25,000 square feet of pre-function and lobby space and outdoor courtyards. Plans also call for an attached 813-space parking garage and connection to a full-service hotel. Completion is slated for fall 2026. Signorelli Co. is the master developer of Valley Ranch and previously owned the land on which the facility will be located.

