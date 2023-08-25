Emerald Communities Starts $55M Assisted Living Expansion at Emerald Heights in Redmond, Washington

REDMOND, WASH. — Emerald Communities has broken ground on an assisted living expansion project in Redmond, approximately 10 miles east of Seattle.

The development will add 54 one-bedroom units to Emerald Heights, a continuing care retirement community. The project also includes a dining space, activity rooms, an outdoor patio and a centralized courtyard across 67,55 square feet. Development costs are estimated at $55 million.

Dean Kelly of the architecture firm Rice Fergus Miller is leading the design, and also recently managed Emerald Heights’ new 42-unit independent living building and earlier expansion projects, which were completed in 2014. GLY Construction has been named as the builder.

The project is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

Emerald Heights is situated on 38 acres in the Education Hill area of Redmond.