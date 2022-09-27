Emerald Communities Starts Expansion Project at Emerald Heights CCRC in Redmond, Washington

The new building at Emerald Heights in Redmond, Wash., will feature 42 independent living units ranging in size from 826 square feet to 1,726 square feet.

REDMOND, WASH. — Emerald Communities has started construction of an expansion project at Emerald Heights, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

The new building, named Courtyard, will rise three stories and feature 42 independent living units ranging in size from 826 square feet to 1,726 square feet.

Dean Kelly of the architecture firm Rice Fergus Miller, who worked on Emerald Heights’ previous expansion in 2014, led the design of the new building. The Courtyard will total 70,638 square feet plus a 35,703-square-foot underground parking structure.

GLY Construction is building the expansion, which is scheduled for completion in late 2023.