Emerald Creek Capital Provides $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Residential Building

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided an $11.5 million acquisition loan for a 27-unit residential building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The seven-story building houses studio to five-bedroom units and includes two ground-floor retail spaces. Jeff Seidler and Dean Wang of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.