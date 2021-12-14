Emerald Creek Capital Provides $13.2M Acquisition Loan for Houston Office Building
HOUSTON — New York City-based Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $13.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition for a 107,923-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The Home Depot occupies the four-story property, which sits on a 5.7-acre site about 15 miles west of downtown Houston. Matt Fantuzzi of Emerald Creek originated the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.
