Emerald Creek Capital Provides $15M Bridge Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Queens

This mixed-use building in the Flushing area of Queens features hotel, medical office and retail uses.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $15 million first mortgage bridge loan for a 300,000-square-foot mixed-use building located in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. The property consists of 22 floors of hotel space, 10 levels of medical office space and 50,000 square feet of retail and event space. The building also features 300 below-grade parking spaces. Dean Wang of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Fleet Financial Group.