REBusinessOnline

Emerald Creek Capital Provides $15M Bridge Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Queens

Posted on by in Loans, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

Queens-Mixed-Use

This mixed-use building in the Flushing area of Queens features hotel, medical office and retail uses.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $15 million first mortgage bridge loan for a 300,000-square-foot mixed-use building located in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. The property consists of 22 floors of hotel space, 10 levels of medical office space and 50,000 square feet of retail and event space. The building also features 300 below-grade parking spaces. Dean Wang of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Fleet Financial Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews