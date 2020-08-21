REBusinessOnline

Emerald Creek Capital Provides $2.8M Acquisition Loan for Amazon Distribution Center in Ohio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

AKRON, OHIO — Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $2.8 million acquisition loan for an undisclosed borrower. The loan is secured by a 45,540-square-foot warehouse in Akron.

Situated on a seven-acre site with 277 parking spaces, the climate-controlled property features 21-foot clear heights, eight grade-level doors and two drive-in doors. Amazon occupies the warehouse and will use it in conjunction with the company’s new 2.7 million-square-foot fulfillment center that is currently under construction in southwest Akron.

Matt Fantuzzi of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing.

