Emerald Creek Capital Provides $27M Bridge Loan for Two SoHo Multifamily Buildings

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $27 million bridge loan for two multifamily buildings totaling 33 units in the SoHo area of Manhattan. The first building rises eight stories and houses 11 units, and the second property stands six stories and consists of 22 newly renovated apartments and two ground-floor retail units. Mike Cleaver of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.