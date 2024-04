BAYONNE, N.J. — Emerald Creek Capital, a New York City-based bridge lender, has provided a $5.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 19-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The five-story building at 425-429 Avenue C was constructed in 2023, includes 19 parking spaces and is currently in the lease-up stage. Alex Dobosh and Michael Lee of HKS Real Estate Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.