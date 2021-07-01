Emerald Creek Provides $10.3M Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Manhattan-based lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $10.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 170,915-square-foot office building in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. The property sits on eight acres and contains 18 leasable units that are occupied by tenants in the finance, engineering and physical therapy industries. Matt Fantuzzi of Emerald Creek Capital originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.