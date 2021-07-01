REBusinessOnline

Emerald Creek Provides $10.3M Acquisition Loan for Metro Dallas Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Manhattan-based lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $10.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 170,915-square-foot office building in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. The property sits on eight acres and contains 18 leasable units that are occupied by tenants in the finance, engineering and physical therapy industries. Matt Fantuzzi of Emerald Creek Capital originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews