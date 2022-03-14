Emerald Creek Provides $14.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York City-based bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $14.1 million acquisition loan for a 111,741-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in the upstate New York city of Rochester. The property sits on a 10.4-acre site within Rochester Technology Park and is net leased to FedEx. Mike Cleaver and Matt Fantuzzi of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.