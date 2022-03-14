REBusinessOnline

Emerald Creek Provides $14.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Upstate New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York City-based bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital has provided a $14.1 million acquisition loan for a 111,741-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in the upstate New York city of Rochester. The property sits on a 10.4-acre site within Rochester Technology Park and is net leased to FedEx. Mike Cleaver and Matt Fantuzzi of Emerald Creek Capital originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.

